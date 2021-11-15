Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

