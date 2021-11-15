Credit Suisse AG Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.41% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 1,036,721 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $250.13 million, a P/E ratio of 381.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

