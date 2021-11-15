Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,211 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -164.71%.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

