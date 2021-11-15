Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,079 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

GNL opened at $15.67 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

