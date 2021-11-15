Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,709 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

