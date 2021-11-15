Critical Review: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Bancshares and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $221.22 million 4.00 $52.51 million $3.01 13.99 CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.14 $29.61 million $3.20 6.79

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Bancshares pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 29.32% 9.50% 1.15% CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.46% 1.39%

Volatility and Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bancshares beats CF Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

