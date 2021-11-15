Critical Review: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Astra Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Astra Space.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astra Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,513.44 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,132.17% -83.08% -51.30% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Astra Space beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

