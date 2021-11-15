Critical Review: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. WSFS Financial pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 7 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.64%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.06, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Valley National Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WSFS Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.65 $114.77 million $5.71 9.61 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.74 $390.61 million $1.11 12.97

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 41.60% 15.04% 1.85% Valley National Bancorp 31.10% 10.63% 1.16%

Volatility and Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats WSFS Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

