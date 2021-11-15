Critical Survey: Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) versus Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) and Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brilliant Earth Group and Bergio International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliant Earth Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Bergio International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.71, suggesting a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Bergio International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Bergio International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bergio International $580,000.00 6.47 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Brilliant Earth Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bergio International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bergio International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliant Earth Group and Bergio International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliant Earth Group N/A N/A N/A Bergio International -51.43% -209.72% -46.15%

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Bergio International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc. engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

