CROAT (CROAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,366.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, CROAT has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $471,227.99 and $2,366.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,088,201 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

