Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$20.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CROMF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of CROMF remained flat at $$14.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

