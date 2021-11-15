Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Cronos Group posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.94. 7,373,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,016. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

