CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CTI BioPharma.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTIC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12,463.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 46.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 194,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61,683 shares in the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.67.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

