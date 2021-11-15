Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 107,346 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,346 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 192.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 678,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 4.66.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

