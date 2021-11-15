Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

INGN stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $770.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

