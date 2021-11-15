Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 693.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of ON24 worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth $240,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ONTF stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $780.94 million and a PE ratio of -93.00.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 796,436 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,605 in the last ninety days.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

