Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $46,587,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after acquiring an additional 307,132 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.70 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

