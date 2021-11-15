Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 86,939 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Insperity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insperity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP opened at $120.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.29. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

