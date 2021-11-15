Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 82.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,573 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,225 shares of company stock worth $3,638,573 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNLI stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

