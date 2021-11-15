Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 4,800 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 148.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after acquiring an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,842,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $198.44 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $142.96 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.50.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

