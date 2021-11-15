Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 650 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,333,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $46,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.70 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

