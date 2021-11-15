Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 760 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

