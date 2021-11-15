Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 1,716 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

