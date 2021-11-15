Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $302.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.30 and a 200 day moving average of $285.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.94 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.