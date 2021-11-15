Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.21. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

