CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

