CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.23.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 208.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CyrusOne by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CyrusOne by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

