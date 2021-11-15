CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of CONE traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.45. 17,765,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

