CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 280,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 916,820 shares.The stock last traded at $89.05 and had previously closed at $85.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.