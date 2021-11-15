DA Davidson Boosts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $42.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

CARG stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $384,415.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,597,510.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

