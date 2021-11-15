Danske Lowers Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) to Hold

Danske cut shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of DETNF opened at $39.68 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $41.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.