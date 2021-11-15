Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Short Interest Up 27,800.0% in October

Datable Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 27,800.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTMZF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,047. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -3.11. Datable Technology has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Datable Technology Corp. is a technology company, which operates in the consumer Internet advertising sector and provides digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. Its consumer marketing platform which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and offers on the mobile phone.

