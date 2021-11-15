DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $97.38.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

