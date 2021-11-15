Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,026. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.