Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.58 ($186.57).

DHER opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €116.67. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

