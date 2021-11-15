Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.54

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 102245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.
The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 631.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.