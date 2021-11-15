Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.54

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 102245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 631.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.