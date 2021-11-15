Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.90. 130,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,596. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

