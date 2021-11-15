Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

IBJHF stock remained flat at $$2.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

