Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price to $5.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAST. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.40 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.