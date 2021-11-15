Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Up 1,030.0% in October

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,030.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.