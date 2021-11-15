Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €24.20 ($28.47) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($27.36).

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.33 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €17.04 ($20.04). 12,674,711 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.95 and a 200 day moving average of €17.39. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

