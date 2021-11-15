DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $4.76 million and $225,060.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00070816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,295.55 or 1.00595389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.39 or 0.07135085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

