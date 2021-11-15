DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $225,060.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00070816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00095839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,295.55 or 1.00595389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.39 or 0.07135085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

