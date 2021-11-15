Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diana Shipping stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

