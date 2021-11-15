Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.85%.
Several analysts have recently commented on DSX shares. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.