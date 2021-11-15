Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSX opened at $4.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diana Shipping stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Diana Shipping worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.