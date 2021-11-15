DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $7.56

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $8.01. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 31,845 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

