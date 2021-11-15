DinoSwap Market Capitalization Reaches $11.82 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. DinoSwap has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $520,075.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00071202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00073912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00095829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.56 or 1.00304889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.27 or 0.07117212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 133,901,206 coins and its circulating supply is 58,311,200 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

