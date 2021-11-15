Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 396 ($5.17). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLG. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 275.59 ($3.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 273.65 ($3.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.59.

In related news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

