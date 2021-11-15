DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $529.33 Million

Brokerages predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $529.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.20 million and the highest is $532.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $382.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DOCU traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $263.69. 40,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.85. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

