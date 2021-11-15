Dogecoin Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $34.70 billion and $947.59 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.32 or 0.00412531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,126,996,640 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.